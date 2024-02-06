Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 112.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $485,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.