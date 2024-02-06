Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Plans $1.35 Quarterly Dividend

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $36.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $390.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $389,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

