Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

