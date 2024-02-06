Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

