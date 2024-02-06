Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Solar by 889.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $90,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.92. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

