Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,781 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.78. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $153.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

