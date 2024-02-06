Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $402.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

