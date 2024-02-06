Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,341 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

