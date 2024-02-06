Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.03 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

