Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average is $164.02. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $190.96.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

