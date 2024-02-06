Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $898.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $752.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $678.72. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $901.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

