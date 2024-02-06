Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,827 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 653,002 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 468,575 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

