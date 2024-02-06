Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 766,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,949,000 after purchasing an additional 526,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,031,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

