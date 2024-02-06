Avon Protection plc (AVON) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 930.60 ($11.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £279.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,164.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 868.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 780.82. Avon Protection has a 52 week low of GBX 582 ($7.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,092 ($13.69).
In other news, insider Victor Chavez bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.72) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,430.86). In other Avon Protection news, insider Rich Cashin purchased 1,490 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800.80 ($14,793.53). Also, insider Victor Chavez acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 775 ($9.72) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,430.86). Insiders have purchased 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
