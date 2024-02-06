Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CSL opened at $314.80 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $322.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.94 and a 200-day moving average of $279.64.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

