Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Shares in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.