Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 18,350 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

