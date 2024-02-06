Banco Santander S.A. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $215.56 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $220.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.84.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,507,101.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 98,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,638,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,779,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,507,101.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 98,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,638,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,610 shares of company stock worth $106,731,324. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Scotiabank raised their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

