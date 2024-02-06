Banco Santander S.A. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.26% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period.
Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
MILN stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60.
About Global X Millennial Consumer ETF
The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.
