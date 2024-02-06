Banco Santander S.A. Has $268,000 Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.08% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 1,295,216 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 897.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 476,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 428,856 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,522,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $26.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $357.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

