Banco Santander S.A. Has $410,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

