Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

