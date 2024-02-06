Banco Santander S.A. Invests $332,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,509 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

