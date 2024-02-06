Banco Santander S.A. Invests $347,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

