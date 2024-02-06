Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.07% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHIQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,398,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 351.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 70,751 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 521.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth $665,000.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. Global X China Consumer ETF has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

