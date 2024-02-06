Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

