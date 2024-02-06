Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 10,576,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,408,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 1,327,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,610,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 150,728 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,498,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 487,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,355,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 393,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $922.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.07.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

