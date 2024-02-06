Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $418.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $439.16.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

