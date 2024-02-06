Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Match Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 113.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.