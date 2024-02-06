Banco Santander S.A. Sells 560 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NXTG stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $389.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

