Banco Santander S.A. Sells 821 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

