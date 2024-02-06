Banco Santander S.A. Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,037 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $237.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

