Barclays PLC Acquires 8,834 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.