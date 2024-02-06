Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (BMD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on March 8th

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance

Shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.71) on Tuesday. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 49.60 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.77). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.58. The company has a market capitalization of £203.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2,825.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Malcolm Groat sold 43,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.70), for a total value of £24,097.92 ($30,209.25). In other news, insider Malcolm Groat sold 43,032 shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.70), for a total transaction of £24,097.92 ($30,209.25). Also, insider Sarah Fromson acquired 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £8,009.30 ($10,040.49). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

Featured Stories

