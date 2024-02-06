Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

