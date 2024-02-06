Boston Partners Sells 5,852 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Air Lease worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 19.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 86.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AL

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.