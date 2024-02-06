Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $273.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

