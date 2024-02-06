Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Piper Sandler Companies

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler Companies to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Piper Sandler Companies’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chegg by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

