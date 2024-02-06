Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $174.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

