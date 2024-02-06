Conflux (CFX) One Day Volume Hits $30.28 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $771.41 million and $30.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,743.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00158570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.00550361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.46 or 0.00319263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00168462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,967,963,562 coins and its circulating supply is 3,742,963,045 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,967,896,366.36 with 3,742,896,353.65 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2042455 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $33,669,242.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

