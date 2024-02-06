Critical Analysis: U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & ENI (NYSE:E)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. Energy and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 ENI 0 4 1 0 2.20

U.S. Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.26%. Given U.S. Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than ENI.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. Energy and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -40.61% -19.41% -12.65% ENI 5.13% 16.22% 6.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and ENI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.59 -$960,000.00 ($0.57) -1.81 ENI $140.59 billion 0.39 $14.63 billion $3.30 9.35

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ENI beats U.S. Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The GGP segment is involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment supplies, processes, distributes, and markets fuels and chemicals. The Plenitude & Power segment engages in the retail sale of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The Corporate and Other Activities segment is involved in the research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

