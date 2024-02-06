Cronos Price Tops $0.0812 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $6.85 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00079562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00028048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000834 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

