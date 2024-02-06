Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Crown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

