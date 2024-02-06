DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:DALN opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.62. DallasNews has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DallasNews by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DallasNews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in DallasNews by 23.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DallasNews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DallasNews in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

