Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $328.58 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $31.20 or 0.00072987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $328.58 million and $2.60 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

