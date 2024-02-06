dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.40 million and approximately $1,121.30 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00158570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014443 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,578,111 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.993987 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,120.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

