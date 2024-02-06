Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 29th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

ECC stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $555.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.79. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 74.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 30.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

