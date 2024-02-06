Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 29th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:ECCC opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $22.75.
About Eagle Point Credit
