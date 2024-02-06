Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

