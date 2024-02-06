EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.7 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $233.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.58. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

